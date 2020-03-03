Romulus — An exotic zoo owner wants to know why his female kangaroo seized from his exotic animal business died on the way to its new home at the Detroit Zoo last summer.

Javon Pherras Stacks claims the animal was mishandled by the zoo. The Detroit Zoo is pushing back, saying there is no evidence that anything it did during transport that resulted in the animal's death from a fractured neck.

Detroit Zoo employees seized animals from a facility operated by Javon Stacks on August 15, 2019 (Photo: courtesy photo from Javon Stacks)

The kangaroo died, the zoo said, as a result of being "compromised" in its previous home at a Romulus site.

Stacks faces charges of animal abandonment and cruelty and said he learned of the death at a Feb. 27 court hearing.

"My life was changed on Aug. 15 and it's been a nightmare ever since," Stacks said in a phone interview Tuesday. " I just want to go back to my life. ... I want my animals back."

Romulus police raided a strip mall site that held exotic animals such as hedgehogs, kangaroos, Flemish giant rabbits, iguanas, a peacock and a tortoise and was maintained by Stacks. Stacks said he puts on exotic zoo shows for schools and libraries throughout Michigan.

Javon Stacks poses with his Black Dragon. Stacks owns an exotic zoo business that does shows for different organizations (Photo: Javon Stacks' Instagram)

Stacks said he sold them to pet stores throughout Michigan and other states.

"If you have a pet hedgehog ... you more than likely got it from me," Stacks said.

Stacks was initially scheduled to appear in court in January, but a district judge dismissed the case because an assistant prosecutor was running late, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Charges against Stacks later were refiled.

Stacks said he wants the Detroit Zoo "to be held accountable" for the death of his female kangaroo, Madeleine, and for neutering his male kangaroo, Winston. Stacks maintains he has done nothing wrong and that his animals were cared for properly.

A kangaroo was among the animals seized by Romulus police Thursday. (Photo: Romulus Police Department)

The Detroit Zoo said the female kangaroo died "within minutes."

“Sadly, the female kangaroo died within minutes of our accepting her due to a fracture in her neck," a statement from the zoo said. "Since she was constantly observed by us after our arrival and there was no evidence that anything occurred during transport that would have caused her injuries, we believe she was already seriously compromised from her living situation in the strip mall.

"Animals who live in impoverished and confined conditions are often compromised, subject to stress and injury on a daily basis. The rescued male kangaroo is now living in the Detroit Zoo’s 2-acre Australian Outback Adventure habitat with other kangaroos and wallabies."

The zoo said it often is contacted by law enforcement for help with confiscated exotic animals. It said it has "successfully transported hundreds of animals over many years without incident."

"The (Detroit Zoological Society) is a leader in animal welfare, and is a strong advocate for stricter state and federal laws that limit keeping of exotic animals to organizations that have the expertise, resources and commitment to ensure their well-being. Kangaroos do not belong in malls or small, confined spaces.

"Our staff witnessed poor living conditions and it is believed the kangaroos were not receiving regular care, which is why the city of Romulus seized them. The DZS hopes the owner, who cruelly hoarded wild animals and kept them confined without proper care, will be held accountable.”

The zoo also added that it had Stacks' male kangaroo neutered because "his background and pedigree is unknown."

Stacks, who has an active license with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to exhibit animals, said he has been licensed for 10 years. His license remains current, according to a listing of certificate holders on the licensing and registration section of the USDA website.

Stack's next court date is scheduled for March 17 at 34th District Court in Romulus.

