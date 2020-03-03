Hamtramck — Police in the Wayne County suburb of Hamtramck have two people in custody for their alleged role in a fatal Monday night "domestic disturbance."

Police responded to the incident at about 6:15 p.m. on the the 12000 block of Selfridge, which is north of Caniff and west of Dequindre.

Officers arrived to find an injured man and medics attempted to render aid. The man was declared dead on scene, according to the Hamtramck Police Department.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Aaron Johnson, 27, and said he died of a stab wound to the neck.

Police say a second man was transported to the hospital. He was later identified as a suspect and arrested. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A woman at the scene was also arrested, police say. They did not immediately offer ages for either suspect.

"It is believed that all potential suspects are in custody at this time and there is no threat to the public," the statement said.

