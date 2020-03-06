Dearborn — An early Friday morning crash between a car and a semi-truck on Interstate 94 in Dearborn has left a 12-year-old boy critically injured and a woman with serious injuries to her legs, police said.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Schaefer, according to Michigan State Police.

According to a preliminary investigation, the semi entered the freeway from Schaefer and as it was speeding up, a 2017 Chysler 300 that was heading east on I-94 crashed into the back of the trailer.

Officials said the truck's driver was not injured.

