12-year-old boy critically injured in crash on EB I-94 at Schaefer
Dearborn — An early Friday morning crash between a car and a semi-truck on Interstate 94 in Dearborn has left a 12-year-old boy critically injured and a woman with serious injuries to her legs, police said.
The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on eastbound I-94 at Schaefer, according to Michigan State Police.
According to a preliminary investigation, the semi entered the freeway from Schaefer and as it was speeding up, a 2017 Chysler 300 that was heading east on I-94 crashed into the back of the trailer.
Officials said the truck's driver was not injured.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/03/06/12-year-old-boy-critically-injured-crash-eb-94-schaefer/4973012002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments