Hamtramck — Police have charged a 26-year-old woman in the slaying death of a man after an alleged domestic dispute.

Lateshia Young, of Hamtramck, has been charged with homicide-open murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, officials said.

A judge with the 31st District Court ordered Young held on a $1 million bond and scheduled a probable cause conference for March 19.

If convicted, she faces life in prison for the homicide charge.

Officials also said a second suspect in the man's death has been released pending further investigation.

Police said officers were called at about 6:15 p.m. Monday to a home on the 12000 block of Selfridge north of Caniff and west of Dequindre to respond to a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived to find an injured man, and medics attempted to render aid. The man was declared dead on scene, according to the Hamtramck Police Department.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Aaron Johnson, 27, and said he died of a stab wound to the neck.

