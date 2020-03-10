Former TV anchor and recent radio host Stephen Clark says he needs more time to pursue a career in country music.

Clark, a former news anchor for WXYZ (Channel 7), announced Tuesday morning his retirement as cohost of a morning radio show on WOMC-FM (104.3).

"I still have a music career to focus on," Clark said in a Facebook post. "That said, I plan to combine my new radio skills, my TV experience and my love of original music on a few projects that get me closer to my music goals."

Clark left Channel 7 almost two years ago with hopes of focusing on writing country music songs. His plans were cut short when he not long after became the co-host of "Mornings with Stephen and Joanne" on WOMC.

Clark said there's a "good chance" that he'll make occasional appearances on the radio station in the coming months.

According to WOMC, Clark plans to stay around Metro Detroit with his wife and granddaughter full time, while spending one week a month in Nashville, Tennessee, for music.

