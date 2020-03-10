Romulus — A man who was arrested last year for barricading himself in a Romulus home after police say he attempted to carjack someone is expected to be charged in court Tuesday, officials said.

The man is expected to be arraigned in 34th District Court, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Smith (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

The office has authorized several charges against Chad Alexander Smith, 34, including assault with intent to murder, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree carjacking, killing/torturing an animal and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge.

Police said the man tried to steal a car from a gas station on the corner of Wayne and Wick at about 5:23 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2018.

More: Suspect surrenders after hostage situation, shootout with Romulus police

He then ran into a nearby neighborhood. As Romulus police searched the area, they say the man entered a backyard and shot a dog there, officials said.

Officers exchanged shots with the man and he fled once more. Prosecutors said the man exchanged gun fire with police. He then ran into a nearby house and took a 6-year-old boy hostage, according to authorities.

After speaking with police negotiators, he released the child and surrendered. The man was injured in the shoot-out with police.

Smith has previous convictions for armed robbery, drug charges and firearms charges, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/03/10/man-charged-2018-romulus-shootout-hostage-situation/5010497002/