Dearborn — Miller Road over Ford Road in Dearborn will close Monday to enable crews to perform bridge work, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

They said the project will also require crews to close lanes of Ford Road in the area as well.

Miller at Ford Road will close at 9 a .m. Monday. The project is expected to be finished some time in late August, according to MDOT.

Under the $1.4 million project, workers will replace median piers, railings and repair structural steel, in addition to relocate a water main and reconstruct the bridge approach.

On Monday, crews will begin removing trees on Miller and Ford. Miller will be completely closed on April 3, and will remain closed for about a month, officials said. Single lanes of Ford under Miller will be closed as well between late May and July.

Motorists who travel Miller will be detoured to eastbound Michigan Avenue to northbound Wyoming Avenue to westbound Warren Road back to Miller. Another alternative is westbound Michigan to northbound Greenfield to eastbound Warren back to Miller.

Drivers who use southbound Miller will be rerouted to eastbound Warren to southbound Wyoming to westbound Michigan and back to Miller. The other detour is westbound Warren to southbound Greenfield to eastbound Michigan and back to Miller.

Those who travel east on Ford Road will be rerouted to southbound Oakman Boulevard to eastbound Michigan to northbound Wyoming back to Ford. For westbound drivers, the detour is northbound Wyoming to westbound Warren to southbound Oakman back to Ford Road.

Miller Road over will be closed over Ford Road in Dearborn for a construction project, MDOT said. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

