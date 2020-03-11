Man attacks Romulus gas station clerk with hammer, firewood, police say
A man is facing charges after an attack on a gas station clerk in Romulus, police said.
The worker at the Amoco station in the 9000 block of Middle Belt called 911 about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday to report she "had been assaulted by the suspect with a piece of firewood and a hammer" and was being held hostage, investigators said in a statement.
The victim, who police said had not had contact with the suspect before, locked herself in a bathroom, where responding officers rescued her, according to the release.
She was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn for treatment of her injuries.
The suspect, identified as a 29-year-old Missouri resident, was arrested at the scene. He was expected to be arraigned Thursday at 34th District Court in Romulus, police said.
