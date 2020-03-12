A makeover for nine miles of the trunkline made famous by Eminem is scheduled to begin at the end of the month, state officials said Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it will start on March 30 a $15.5 million project to resurface of Eight Mile between Interstate 75 in Hazel Park and Interstate 94 in Harper Woods, depending on the weather.

The project includes concrete pavement repairs, asphalt milling and resurfacing, curb and gutter repairs, new sidewalk ramps and drainage repairs, MDOT said. Railroad crossing improvements will be performed near Mound and Groesbeck Highway on the border between Detroit and Warren.

State officials said the project will be conducted in three phases, beginning March 30. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transporation)

Crews will perform the work in three phases, it said. They are:

Segment 1: In April and May, eastbound and westbound Eight Mile will have three lanes open between Mound and Grosebeck. One lane will be closed to enable crews to build crossovers near two railroad crossings.

Segment 2: In May and July, eastbound and westbound Eight Mile will have two lanes open between Mound and Grosebeck with traffic shifted across the median at each railroad crossing and then shifted back. The crossings are located between Mt. Elliott Street and Sherwood and between Hoover and Groesbeck. One direction will be worked on at a time.

Segment 3: From July to late fall, east and west Eight Mile will have multiple lane closures between Woodward and I-94 for a variety of work. There also will be two weekend closures for the I-75 interchange.

Officials said access to all neighborhoods and businesses during construction will be maintained.

