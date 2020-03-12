Inkster — A man is in serious condition after he was shot in Inkster Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 7 p.m. after a reported shooting, according to officials.

Troopers found the victim. They also spoke to the caller who told them he found the victim collapsed at the backdoor of his home located in the 26000 block of Princeton near Beech Daly and Michigan Avenue, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim had been shot at a home in the 26000 block of Norfolk. He ran through the backyard of the Norfolk house to the home on Princeton.

Michigan State Police said the victim was shot in the abdomen. Detectives continue to investigate.

