Wayne County Circuit Court is adjourning all civil proceedings and delaying some criminal and juvenile cases in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Judge Timothy Kenny said Thursday.

Kenny told The Detroit News that civil cases will be adjourned through March 30 and that criminal and juvenile cases in which the defendant is out on bond will be adjourned as well.

Buy Photo Judge Timothy Kenny of Wayne County Circuit Court (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

He said cases where defendants are being detained in jail will be heard in court.

"If someone's liberties are at stake, we don't push their cases down the road," said Kenny.

Witnesses who show up ill at court appearances will be allowed to come back to court at a later date, he said.

Court staff members are expected to report to work unless they are ill, said the chief judge.

"We're going to go forward," said Kenny. "We are going to function as a court."

In most cases, he said, judges will have to "use their discretion" in deciding which cases to adjourn or hear as scheduled.

He said he is encouraging judges in some cases to hold conferences and other proceedings remotely, "using technology whenever possible."

Court officials will review the length of the adjournment in coming days because judges "may have to act sooner" on some cases, the chief judge said.

Kenny said he can't remember a time when the court had to take such measures. "These are uncharted waters we are in so we're trying to to be proactive."

State courts, in the meantime, have been advised by Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack to communicate with their local health departments, develop a communications plan and consider delays to certain hearings.

A spokeswoman for the chief judge at Detroit's 36th District Court said he and other court officials are "evaluating their options" and have not announced any changes in operations yet.

Pamela Monville, deputy administrator for Oakland County Circuit Court, said officials are discussing the state Supreme Court directive the virus and will decide next week what actions to take to "mitigate exposure and risks to the public."

Efforts to reach Macomb County court officials for comment on any possible changes in operations were not successful Thursday.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/03/12/wayne-circuit-court-adjourns-some-cases-virus-spreads/5035845002/