Beaumont Health's medical team is caring for its first COVID-19 patient at its hospital in Dearborn, the health system announced late Saturday.

Information was not immediately available on the patient's age, gender, travel history, or where the patient lives.

The patient was in good condition Saturday evening, and has been isolated to reduce the risk of exposure to others.

The eight-hospital health system with 3,429 beds across Metro Detroit immediately suspended most visitation at all of its hospitals — effective 6 am Sunday — to protect patients and health care workers.

"Beaumont is following CDC guidelines and screening protocols while maintaining standard infection control best practices," the health system said in a press release late Saturday. "Beaumont also remains in close communication with state and county public health officials to monitor the spread of the virus."

The ban on visitors will continue until further notice, except in end-of-life situations, for mothers in labor, for pediatric patients or babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) or patients undergoing surgery. Decisions on exceptions in other extenuating circumstances will be made on an individual basis.

Buy Photo Beaumont Health's medical team is caring for its first COVID-19 patient at its hospital in Dearborn, the health system announced late Saturday. (Photo: Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News)

News of the patient in Dearborn came as Beaumont launched curbside COVID-19 testing Saturday morning at its hospital in Royal Oak.

The hospital, located at 3601 W. 13 Mile Road, is testing patients in their cars Saturday and Sunday. Officials did not disclose if the curbside testing would be continuously offered.

Hospital officials said not everyone who drives to the hospital will be tested. Patients have to meet specific criteria and have a respiratory illness or be mildly sick.

Beaumont officials say most cases can be treated at home without seeking medical help. While currently, there is no vaccine or medication to prevent or cure the virus, according to the World Health Organization, 80% of people who contract COVID-19 recover without requiring hospitalization.

"Many of those who develop COVID-19 can self-treat at home with lots of fluids, rest and over-the-counter medications, like pain relievers," Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont Health’s medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology, said in a press release.

"Older adults with underlying health concerns or those with a compromised immune system who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their doctor."

Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and fatigue.

Michigan's total number of confirmed cases continues to rise, jumping from two on Tuesday to 25 by Friday evening.

The state Department of Health and Human Services had not yet released new numbers from tests performed Saturday at the state laboratory in Lansing.

The cases appear to have some commonalities, with all but a few involving recent international or domestic travel. The cases also all seem to involve largely middle-age patients who are in isolation at home or in a hospital.

Also on Saturday, the Detroit Medical Center announced its launch of an after hours COVID-19 hotline that will be available from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., 7 days a week for those with questions regarding COVID-19. The number is 1-888-DMC-3370.

Beaumont also offers a COVID-19 hotline, (248) 551-7000, staffed by Beaumont nurses every day. The line is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

kbouffard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @kbouffardDN

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/03/14/beaumont-dearborn-caring-coronavirus-patient-suspends-visitation/5052007002/