Michigan State Police has arrested a suspect in a shooting in Inkster last week that seriously wounded a man.

The MSP fugitive team took that person into custody Monday without incident, the agency said on Twitter.

The suspect has been interviewed and was expected to be charged pending a prosecutor's review.

Other details were not released.

The shooting was reported at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. A resident told troopers he found the victim collapsed at the back door in the 26000 block of Princeton.

Investigators learned the victim, who has not been identified, had been shot in the abdomen at a home in the 26000 block of Norfolk then ran through a backyard to the home on Princeton.

