Livonia — A Brighton man accused of fleeing from police with a small child in his car is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Ryan Creasey, 41, has been charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. He was arraigned on the charges March 6 in 16th District Court in Livonia. A judge set his bond at $50,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference for Thursday.

The fleeing and eluding police charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison or $5,000 fine. Reckless driving and driving with a suspended license are both 93-day misdemeanors.

Police said an officer on patrol on March 1 saw a black Pontiac Grand Prix and recognized the driver as Creasey, someone who he had contact with in the past. The officer determined Creasey had a suspended driver's license and was wanted on three arrest warrants in Livonia.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which pulled into a parking lot on the corner of Schoolcraft and Merriman, according to authorities. As the officer exited his vehicle and approached Creasey, the driver squealed the car's tires and sped off.

Officials said Creasey pulled out of the parking lot and drove into oncoming traffic, heading west on Schoolcraft in its eastbound lanes. The officer opted to not pursue Creasey because he knew the driver's identity and there was a small child in the car's backseat.

Four days later, police located Creasey and arrested him without incident.

