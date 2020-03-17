One of the most recent Michigan residents to test positive for coronavirus attended a movie at the AMC Fairlane 21 in Dearborn.

The woman was among 11 new presumptive positive cases in Michigan announced Tuesday. The additional cases bring the statewide total to 65 confirmed cases.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. (NIAID-RML via AP) (Photo: AP)

The theater is one of Wayne County's first potential exposure sites for COVID-19, according to a statement by the county health department.

The woman, who had no domestic or international travel or known contact with other positive COVID-19 cases, was at the theater between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. March 10, the day the first positive coronavirus cases were announced in Michigan.

“The epidemiology team is also working with the business to determine the identity of customers who were in the establishment at this time,” the Wayne County Public Health Division said in a statement Tuesday.

Patients who attended the theater should monitor themselves for symptoms — such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath — through March 24.

People with those symptoms should stay at home or call a health care provider.

Whitmer issued Monday an executive order closing all restaurants, bars and movie theaters, as well as limiting the number of people allowed to gather in one place to 50.

