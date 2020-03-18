Romulus — An employee at Detroit Metropolitan Airport has been diagnosed with coronavirus, airport officials said Wednesday.

The ramp employee works for a service provider of a North Terminal carrier at the airport in Romulus. No further information on the employee was released due to the HIPAA privacy law.

The airport, the nation's 19th busiest and Michigan's largest, had 3.25 million international passengers in 2019. The overseas travelers helped the airport reach a record 36.8 million overall passengers last year.

Buy Photo Travelers at the international check-in area at Detroit Metro Airport last week. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The Wayne County Airport Authority said earlier this week that it was taking additional steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. DTW janitorial staff also increased the frequency of cleaning of the McNamara Terminal and North Terminal, concentrating on “touch points,” such as doorknobs, water fountains, handrails and toilet seats, the airport said.

On Wednesday, a man in his 50s at a Beaumont Health hospital was the first person in Michigan to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

The death came as the state health department reported Michigan had 80 confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, and tacked on another 30 in a later press conference, bringing the total to 110.

Of the cases confirmed by the state and before the announcement later Wednesday of an additional 30 cases, 55% of those with the virus are men and 36% are women and the rest are unknown. Roughly 44% of the cases are among people aged 20 to 49, while 43% are between the ages of 50 and 69.

