Taylor — Police are asking the public for help to find a missing autistic teen who wandered from his home Wednesday.

Caleb (Photo: Taylor Police Department)

Caleb Jeremiah Cronk, 16, is 6 feet tall, weighs 335 pounds and has short hair and is non-verbal. He was last seen wearing white Nike shoes, a navy winter coat and blue jeans.

Officials said Caleb has wandered away before — previously he was found at Middle Belt and Interstate 94 — and is fascinated by freeways. He is also interested in the city of Pontiac, according to his family. He will walk for miles or stand for long periods of time. He also likes police officers.

Anyone with information about Caleb's whereabouts should call Taylor police at (734) 287-6611.

