Harper Woods — Police said they have arrested and charged a Detroit man in the attempted murder of another man.

Williams (Photo: Harper Woods Public Safety Department)

Tyren Wesly Williams, 23, was arraigned Wednesday in 32-A District Court on an assault with intent to murder charge and a felony firearm charge, officials said. A judge set his bond at $75,000 and scheduled his next court appearance, a preliminary examination of the case against him, for April 1.

If convicted, Williams faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge.

Police said the charges stem from a shooting that happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 19400 block of Kenosha near Beaconsfield and Moross.

According to a preliminary investigation, two men got into an argument and one of them pulled out a 9mm handgun during the fight and fired a single shot at the other man. The victim was not struck by the bullet and was not harmed. Detectives later identified the man who fired the shot as Williams.

The next day, Harper Woods police officers executed a search warrant at Williams' home in Detroit with the help of Detroit police. They arrested him. Detectives also recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/03/19/detroit-man-charged-non-fatal-harper-woods-shooting/2874202001/