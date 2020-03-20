Harper Woods — A 68-year-old Detroit man has been arrested and charged for allegedly trying to use a fake ID to withdraw $5,000 from someone else's bank account, police said Friday.

Brown (Photo: Harper Woods Public Safety)

Sharon Brown has been charged in 32-A District Court in Harper Woods with identity theft, possessing two or more forged driver's licenses, using forged state identification to commit a felony, they said. All of the charges are felonies and are punishable by up to five years in prison.

A judge scheduled Brown's next court appearance for April 8.

Police accuse Brown of going to the Christian Financial Credit Union branch on Harper between Moross and Vernier on Monday and attempting to withdraw $5,000 from another person's account. The credit union's employees identified the attempted fraud and called police.

Officers arrived as Brown was trying to flee from the scene, authorities said. The officers arrested Brown and found two fake IDs on him. Further investigation connected Brown to other fraud and identity theft cases across Metro Detroit that netted him thousands of dollars over the last year.

Officials said additional charges against Brown may be coming.

