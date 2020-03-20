A 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach Thursday inside a Taylor apartment complex, police said.

Police were alerted to the shooting at 8:19 p.m. near 15348 Court Village in the Courtyard Apartments near Eureka and Beech Daly, according to a Friday press release from Taylor Detective Lt. Marc Gaynier.

"Upon arrival on the scene, officers encountered a 26-year-old male victim who had been shot once in the abdomen," Gaynier said.

"The victim was transported to Beaumont Hospital for treatment. The victim underwent surgery and is in stable condition."

Because the investigation is ongoing, Gaynier said police are not yet releasing the names of the victim and shooting suspect.

The release did not say whether a suspect was in custody, and attempts to reach police officials were not immediately successful.

