Wayne County Circuit Court's chief judge ordered Monday that civil and business court hearings be conducted remotely in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Beginning March 24, 2020, until further order of the Court, the Wayne County Civil Division and Business Court judges shall work remotely," Judge Timothy Kenny announced Monday. "The Scheduling Order in every case is extended by 60 days from its current deadlines. There is no need to submit an order."

Buy Photo Judge Timothy Kenny of Wayne County Circuit Court (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The chief judge ordered that all trials, bench and jury, scheduled through April 30 are adjourned. New dates for the proceedings will be scheduled after the division resumes full operations, but no less than 60 days from the current trial date.

Kenny further ordered that status conferences for business court be adjourned through April 30. Motion calls for the civil division and business court will resume May 1, he said.

On March 12, Kenny adjourned civil cases in the court's criminal division and proceedings for not-in-custody felony cases after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued her first state of emergency declaration.

Attorneys seeking hearings and proceedings for emergency matters should call 313-224-8796.

