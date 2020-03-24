Romulus — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently had a close encounter of the creepy crawly kind, officials said.

Spider (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The agency's Detroit director of field perations Christopher Perry tweeted Tuesday about the meeting.

.@CBP Officers at @DTWeetin were in for a surprise while examining a package from China manifested as an eyeglass case, when along came a 🕷 TARANTULA!! The 8 legged critter was turned over to @USFWS. pic.twitter.com/i6X6fQK1zB — Director of Field Operations Christopher Perry (@DFODetroit) March 24, 2020

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/03/24/along-came-spider-detroit-metro-airport-feds-nab/2907118001/