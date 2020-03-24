Wayne County Executive Warren Evans revealed Tuesday that he quarantined himself for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet Tuesday, Evans wrote: "#COVID19 touches us all. I just finished a 14-day isolation after a member of my staff tested positive. I am fine and had no symptoms. Working daily and in continual contact with my team from home and practicing social distancing. #SlowTheSpread."

Buy Photo Wayne County Executive Warren Evans speaks about his first term in office on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 as he plans for the next four years as executive. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Evans ended his isolation Tuesday, two weeks to the day that he entered it, said spokesman William Nowling.

Evans' tweet came as Michigan officials reported Tuesday that the numbers of documented cases in the state had risen to 1,791, with 24 deaths tied to the virus.

Wayne County has 310 cases, not including those in Detroit, and five deaths reported from the coronavirus.

Nowling said Evans did not exhibit symptoms "whatsoever" and is "doing fine." Evans did not test positive for the potentially-deadly virus and isolated himself "as a precautionary" measure as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Nowling.

The staff member who tested positive, whom Nowling did not identify, is still sick and hospitalized.

During Evans' isolation, he took phone calls and participated in meeting via remote technology.

Evans, said Nowling, wanted to "make sure everyone knew he's doing fine."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/03/24/wayne-county-executive-isolated-self-after-staffer-got-covid-19/2909777001/