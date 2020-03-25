The chief judge of Wayne County Circuit Court ordered Wednesday that all hearings on criminal cases be conducted remotely, citing the emergencies declared by President Donald Trump and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"Until further notice all Third Circuit Court Criminal Division matters will be heard remotely," Judge Timothy Kenny wrote. "No attorneys shall appear at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice for hearings that include cases involving defendants in custody, arraignments on the information, probation violation warrant arraignments, sentencing and emergency bond motions."

Buy Photo Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in downtown Detroit (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

Wednesday's announcement comes on the heels of Kenny's order to adjourn hearings Monday and Tuesday while the building underwent a "deep cleaning" following a revelation that a defense attorney had tested positive for COVID-19 and potentially exposed the public, court staff and other attorneys to the virus.

The potential exposure was reported to Kenny by defense attorney Lillian Diallo, vice president of the Wayne County Criminal Defense Bar Association. The attorney in question was at the courthouse throughout the week of March 9, according to statement from the court earlier this week.

Operations were expected to resume Wednesday, but only for remote proceedings using Zoom technology, according to the court Monday.

The criminal division of Wayne County Circuit Court was among the first to modify its operations March 12 as COVID-19 began to spread across the country and into Michigan.

Kenny encouraged judges, in some cases, to hold hearings, conferences and other proceedings remotely, "using technology whenever possible" and to adjourn hearings involving ill or medically vulnerable individuals, attorneys, jurors or "necessary" witnesses if they are ill.

Most matters at both the criminal and civil division of the court have been adjourned due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Michigan.

