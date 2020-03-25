Livonia is moving to a "critical staff and services only plan" to help stop the spread of COVID-19, city officials announced Wednesday.

“The city has attempted to maintain as many city services as possible with an at-home workforce and a skeleton crew at City Hall and other city buildings," Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said in a statement. "It is now time to move to an even more scaled-back operation, which will close city buildings to all but critical employees who need to report on an as-needed basis, providing those services which protect the health and safety of the community."

The measure is in place until April 13, when the executive order Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued this week requiring most Michigan residents to stay home is set to end.

The plans are in place through April 13. (Photo: CIty of Livonia)

Livonia will continue to provide police and fire protection, and maintain roads, water and sewers as well as pick up trash and recyclables, but all other city services will stop, officials said.

• 911 remains available for emergencies but City Hall phones will not be answered. •Residents are encouraged to the City’s website to submit their questions.

•Only functions most necessary to maintain city government will be maintained.

•Many city employees are working remotely.

•Brush pickup is slated continue, though service may take longer than usual.

•Facilities including City Hall, Kirksey Recreation Center, libraries, playgrounds, golf courses, ice rinks and 16th District Court will close.

Meanwhile, parks are open but the city is prohibiting using playground equipment and is asking visitors to follow social distancing practices.

Book drop-off is open at both libraries, and a moratorium on collecting fines will be in effect during the closure, the city said.

To find out more about water bills, birth or death certificates and tax payments, residents can go to the city website.

“We are asking residents to be patient as we work to protect them and the 635 city employees,” Brosnan said. “In the meantime, we’ll be keeping in touch with residents through daily situational reports found at www.LivoniaCOVID19.com, posts on our website, updates on Facebook. Our challenge now is to make sure we are connecting with as many residents as we can to bring them the most current and accurate information about what’s happening in their city.”

State officials announced on Wednesday 2,294 total coronavirus cases and 43 deaths, the largest increases in cases and deaths in a single day yet.

In data released Tuesday, the state had 1,791 total cases and 24 deaths.

Livonia is in Michigan's largest county, Wayne, which continued to rank seventh among counties nationally for the number of confirmed cases.

