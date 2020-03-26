Harper Woods — A Detroit man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of break-ins and thefts at numerous businesses in the fall, police said.

Gamble (Photo: Harper Woods Public Safety Department)

Antonio Gamble, 29, was arraigned this week in 32-A District Court on a charge of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a felony or larceny, according to authorities.

A judge scheduled his next court appearance, a preliminary examination of the case against him, for April 15. If convicted, Gamble faces up to 10 years in prison.

Police said all of the businesses that were broken into are located on Kelly Road. Detectives investigating the break-ins collected evidence from several of the crime scenes. The evidence helped them identify Gamble as a suspect in the crimes, they said.

