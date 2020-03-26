Highland Park — Hilton Napoleon, police chief of the Wayne County suburb of Highland Park, has been hospitalized for two weeks and is in intensive care due to the coronavirus, his family confirmed.

Napoleon, 66, is the older brother of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, whose department on Tuesday lost Commander Donafay Collins, 63, to coronavirus-related illness.

Hilton Napoleon (Photo: Max Ortiz)

A male cousin of the Napoleon brothers died from the virus last week, Benny Napoleon said.

Hilton is "improving steadily every day," the younger Napoleon said. Immediate family members have been able to see him, at a distance. Benny Napoleon has not been able to see him.

Hospitals are limiting patient visits to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

As of Wednesday, the coronavirus had killed 43 people in Michigan and infected almost 2,300. Three of the deaths are people who worked in law enforcement in Detroit or Wayne County.

The news of Napoleon's hospitalization was first reported by WWJ950.

