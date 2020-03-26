A vehicle theft more than 70 miles away sparked a manhunt in a Livonia neighborhood Thursday after police used the car's tracking device, resulting in an arrest, Michigan State Police say.

Buy Photo Michigan State Police, in pursuit of a suspect, search a garage along Five Mile, west of Newburgh in Livonia, Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Troopers were notified of a stolen vehicle in the Lansing area at about 10:30 a.m., said First Lt. Mike Shaw, an MSP spokesman.

The vehicle had a tracker on it and was being followed by the owner on an app, Shaw said.

"Troopers saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it," he said.

The driver kept going and troopers terminated the pursuit in Livonia since the tracker allowed troopers to follow the vehicle, Shaw said.

The vehicle eventually stopped and two people fled on foot, Shaw said.

Police searched an area near Five Mile in Livonia, including with a canine unit.

One of the suspects, identified as the driver, was taken into custody, Shaw told The Detroit News.

Another person remained at large late Thursday but has been identified, Shaw said.

There were no injuries or damage to vehicles, according to state police.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/03/26/vehicle-theft-manhunt-arrest-livonia-state-police/2920401001/