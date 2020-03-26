Romulus — A second Amazon worker in Metro Detroit has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The company confirmed an employee at the Amazon fulfillment center in Romulus has COVID-19.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering," the company also said in a statement. "We are following guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”

It also said the worker was last at the center on March 14. He has since received medical treatment and is in quarantine. The employee will continue to be paid while in self-quarantine.

All employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine will receive up to two weeks of pay. The additional pay is to ensure employees don't have to worry about lost income, according to officials. It is also in addition to unlimited unpaid time off for all hourly employees through the end of April.

Meanwhile, the company has implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees at the center and at all of its facilities worldwide.

On Wednesday, Amazon officials said a member of its Shelby Township fulfillment center staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The worker was last on site March 18, received medical care and is in quarantine, the company said in a statement.

Amazon said it is consulting with health authorities and medical experts on how to handle building closures for deep cleaning if an employee tests positive for COVID-19. The company has also implemented health measures at its sites, including increasing cleaning and sanitizing, shifting start times or breaks as well as asking employees to defer non-essential travel.

