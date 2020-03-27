Detroit — Open Wayne County businesses must screen employees for the novel coronavirus and enforce mandatory social distancing to limit the virus' spread, officials said Friday.

Wayne County's Public Health Division has issued an emergency order for essential businesses, they said. It requires businesses to screen all employees for the virus and requires they establish social distancing within the workplace.

In addition, it issued an order requiring screening protocols for employees who provide childcare for critical infrastructure workers. It includes daily screening for childcare center staff and parents or guardians of children in their care.

Officials said the orders are effective immediately and are indefinite.

"All businesses that are essential and are currently operating must adhere to these orders and post a copy of each at all entrances of their facilities to serve as visible public notice to all who enter," the county said in a statement. "The measures will be enforced and violations are subject to citation and penalty as outlined by the Public Health Code."

On Tuesday, neighboring Oakland County issued similar orders for businesses within its borders. Washtenaw County did the same a day later.

Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw orders are in addition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home executive order issued Monday.

The state's order, which is in effect until April 13, directs all Michigan residents to remain in their homes as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Businesses and workers considered essential because they directly contribute to the fight against the virus are the exception.

