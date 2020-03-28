A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Southeast Michigan Saturday as meteorologists monitor storms through the weekend.

The National Weather Service reports there's a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday evening and throughout the night with large hail being the primary severe threat.

There is also a low chance of a tornado, particularly south of Interstate 94.

As storms move from southwest to northeast at about 50 mph, heavy rain and minor flooding are expected.

Strong southwest winds with gusts from 35 to 45 mph are likely to start during the day Sunday, weather officials said. A flood warning was also issued for Grand Rapids and Jackson County.

It is extremely important to have a disaster supply kit ready before severe weather strikes. https://t.co/4PNb1CCOt8#MIREADY#MISevereWxWeekpic.twitter.com/MwAqvqud11 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) March 28, 2020

Extended forecast

Sunday: A chance of rain. Increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to near 59 by 10 a.m., then falling to around 53 during the remainder of the day. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 with wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48, low of 39 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Source: National Weather Service

