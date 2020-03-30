Michigan State Police are investigating two shootings reported on Wayne County freeways Monday evening that left a driver wounded and another motorist's vehicle damaged.

In one incident, troopers received a report of a traffic crash on eastbound Davison Freeway near Interstate 75 "with reported gunfire heard," state police said in a post on Twitter. "Upon arrival they observed a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica with bullet strikes to the driver side of the vehicle."

The driver, identified as a 33-year-old Warren man, was transported to Henry Ford Hospital, MSP tweeted. He was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

State police described a possible vehicle allegedly involved as a black Dodge Ram pickup.

In a second incident, a driver merged onto northbound Lodge Freeway from Livernois in a 2009 Pontiac G6 at about 6:50 p.m. then pulled in between a black Mercedes and a black Range Rover with tinted windows, MSP said.

"The Mercedes then moved to the center lane and slowed, allowing the victim to pull up next to them," the agency tweeted. " A black male fired from the passenger side of the Mercedes, striking the victim’s car."

The Mercedes and Range Rover fled the scene, state police said.

The Pontiac driver was not hurt in the incident.

