Sumpter Township — Police are asking the public for help to identify those involved in a non-fatal shooting overnight Sunday into Monday.

Officers were called at about 12:10 a.m. Monday to a location on Edgewood Drive in the Rawsonville Woods mobile home community for multiple shots fired.

They found at least seven rounds penetrated the outer walls and entered nearby residences, one round at the first location and six rounds at the second. Police said both homes were occupied at the time but there were no injuries.

Investigators said it does not appear either residence was targeted. They believe two people where shooting at each other near the street.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Sumpter Township Detective Bureau at (734) 461-4833 ext. 4.

