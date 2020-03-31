Dearborn — Miller Road over Ford Road in Dearborn will close Friday for about a month to enable crews to perform bridge work, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

Miller Road will close at 9 a.m. Friday and remain closed until May 4.

Meanwhile, crews will close Ford Road in the area this weekend. Ford will close at 7 a.m. Saturday and reopen at 7 p.m. Sunday, according to MDOT. Additional weekend closures of Ford Road will be needed in May and June, officials said.

The work is part of a $1.4 million project to repair the Miller Road bridge over Ford Road. The project includes median pier replacement, structural steel repairs, railing replacement, epoxy overlay, painting of the steel bridge beams, water main relocation and bridge approach reconstruction.

Northbound Miller traffic will be detoured to eastbound Michigan Avenue to northbound Wyoming and westbound Warren Road to Miller. Motorists can also take westbound Michigan to northbound Greenfield to eastbound Warren back to Miller.

Southbound Miller traffic will be rerouted to eastbound Warren to southbound Wyoming and then westbound Michigan to Miller. Motorists can also take westbound Warren to southbound Greenfield to eastbound US-12 to Miller.

Eastbound Ford Road traffic will be detoured to southbound Oakman to eastbound Michigan and then to northbound Wyoming to Ford Road. Westbound Ford Road traffic will take southbound Wyoming to westbound Michigan and then to northbound Oakman Boulevard back to Ford Road.

