Romulus — Amazon's warehouse workers walked out of the Romulus facility Wednesday, proclaiming their work through the COVID-19 crisis is "not by choice but by necessity."

The workers at the Detroit fulfillment center are angry, saying the company is failing to protect public health and the safety of its workers, customers and communities.

Two positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed at the facility in recent days, with a third confirmed in a text to workers Wednesday morning, protest organizers said.

One infected Romulus worker was last on site March 18, received medical care and is in quarantine, the company said in a Thursday statement.

At the time, Amazon said it is consulting with health authorities and medical experts on how to handle building closures for deep cleaning if an employee tests positive for COVID-19. The company has also implemented health measures at its sites, including increasing cleaning and sanitizing, shifting start times or breaks as well as asking employees to defer non-essential travel.

The protest is the third walkout nationally this week. The warehouse on Ecorse follows a walkout at a Staten Island fulfillment center and a Monday walkout at a delivery station in Chicago.

Amazon also fired a worker who organized a walkout at a New York warehouse to demand greater protection against the novel coronavirus. Amazon disputed the claims saying the worker received several warnings for violating social distancing guidelines and refused to stay home.

More than 4,400 workers signed a petition released by Athena, a national coalition organizing around Amazon, demanding paid leave for workers to stay home. Workers also demanded an explanation of what the company would do if the virus disrupts operations.

"We are scared to go to work and disgusted at Amazon's disregard for our safety and our health and the health of our neighbors,” said Tonya Ramsay, a leader of the walkout and a worker at DTW1, the Detroit distribution center. “We aren't heroes and we aren't Red Cross workers — we are working people who pack and deliver goods. We're working through a crisis not by choice but by necessity."

Mario Crippen, another leader of the walkout, said they had to walk for workers who fear they're putting their families in danger.

“If Amazon truly cares about our collective public health, it will do what workers like me and our communities have been demanding: shut down warehouses with positive cases of coronavirus and guarantee workers full pay while the building is fully sanitized, provide adequate paid time off to anyone who needs to stay home, and explain exactly what you will do if and when cases of coronavirus are found in your facilities," Crippen said in a statement.

Amazon did not immediately respond to The Detroit News for comment Wednesday morning.

