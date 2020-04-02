A Canton Township man has been charged in connection with allegedly violently attacking his wife and daughter at their home this week, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Police were called to the 7300 block of Stonebrook Drive at about 1:15 p.m. Monday for an alleged domestic violence incident, investigators said in a statement.

The officers found a 44-year-old woman in the driveway with lacerations on her face and body, while her 8-year-old daughter had a bump on her head and scrapes, according to the release.

Prosecutors allege Oswald John Tallent "caused the lacerations to his wife's face with a saw" and slammed their daughter onto the pavement before dragging the girl by the hair. He then fled the scene on foot.

EMTs transported the girl and her mother to a hospital. Police arrested Tallent near the scene, county officials said.

Tallent was arraigned Wednesday in Canton Township's 35th District Court on charges of assault with intent to murder; torture; assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; and third-degree child abuse, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

A cash bond was set at $500,000 and he was ordered to wear a tether if released. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 13. A preliminary examination is set for April 17.

