Detroit — New arrivals at county jails in Metro Detroit can expect to wait awhile before joining the general population, as intake quarantines for newcomers range from three to 14 days to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

While the Wayne County Jail population has fallen by about 430 inmates since March 10, at 950 as of Friday morning — as police, judges and prosecutors do their part to limit inmates' exposure to the virus that thrives on crowds — people are still being brought in daily.

After intake, new arrivals are assigned a single cell for the first 72 hours, Dunlap said. If, in three days, inmates are cleared by a nurse, they're moved into the general population.

Inmates who show signs of the illness at any point in their stay are given masks and an evaluation. About "three or four a day" are quarantined for 14 days, officials said.

The masks are made available only to inmates believed to be sick. This contrasts with the Michigan Department of Corrections, which will soon require its 38,000 inmates to wear masks during the virus crisis, whether or not they report being sick.

Macomb County Jail's intake quarantine is a full 14 days, said Sgt. Renee Yax, and has been in effect since March 16. The jail had ramped up its screening process for the virus a month earlier, on Feb. 9.

In Macomb, as in Wayne, the jail population is dwindling: 492 as of Friday from 875 on March 1. Adding in Oakland County, which fell below 1,000 inmates recently, the combined population of Michigan's three largest county jails is fewer than 2,500, as of early April.

One Macomb inmate and one Oakland inmate has tested positive for the virus. No staffers of either have tested positive.

While Wayne County hasn't had any inmates test positive, 60 staffers have, as of Friday. Last week the sheriff's office lost a jail commander, Donafay Collins, at 63 to the virus.

Employees of the Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county jails have also been supplied personal protective equipment, or PPE.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has given N95 masks and face shields to all jail staff, said Robert Dunlap, chief of jails and courts for the department.

"It's decent, but not where we want it to be," Dunlap said.

On Thursday, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported receiving a three-week supply of PPE from the county's emergency management team in the form of masks, gloves and gowns for its staff.

If inmates are determined to be in need of a mask, jail medical staff would provide it.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached.

