Detroit — SMART, starting Tuesday, will convert some of its commuter routes from regularly running buses to "advanced reservation" shuttles.

The suburban Detroit bus line has taken a major ridership hit during the coronavirus crisis and resulting state lockdown of "non-essential" workplaces.

Buy Photo Starting Tuesday, SMART shuttles will replace buses on commuter routes. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

According to SMART, the affected routes are:

o 255 Ford Road Express o 430 Main Street o 445 Woodward o 465 Auburn Hills o 530 Schoenherr o 562 FAST Gratiot / WSU o 580 Harper o 620 Charlevoix o 635 Jefferson Express o 805 Grand River Park & Ride o 830 Downriver Park & Ride o 849 Northland Park & Ride o 851 W Bloomfield Park & Ride

This is not the first adjustment SMART has had to make to its service options during the lockdown.

Not only is SMART offering free fares, but commuters must now board and exit through the back, so as to limit possible drivers' exposure to the virus. Early into the lockdown, SMART cut its routes by 30%.

By doing that, ridership fell by 80%, prompting another service cut in late-March. The latest initiative will allow SMART to redirect buses to routes that maintain high ridership, the company said.

Social distancing guidelines, which recommend people stay six feet apart so the virus cannot jump to a new host, require SMART to send additional buses down high-traffic routes and reduce exposure.

The bus line says it has created a health screening process for drivers and encourages people who are sick, or who are not serving an essential service, to forgo ridership.

The commuter shuttles will only run on weekdays, and SMART will limit ridership.

If a rider's commuter route has been suspended, they can reserve a shuttle by emailing commuter@smartbus.org or calling SMART's customer service line at 866-962-5515, and sharing the following information: Name, email address, phone number, number or name of the suspended route, location of the bus stops where they are picked up and dropped off and when they would need the bus.

SMART will then give the rider the location and pick-up times and tell the rider what kind of bus to expect.

Prior to the pandemic, SMART was handling about 30,000 rides per day, the company said.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/04/07/smart-shuttles-replace-buses-commuter-routes-metro-detroit-transportation/2959903001/