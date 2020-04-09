To help personnel at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn treat surging numbers of COVID-19 patients, a city mosque has donated 500 medical masks, members announced Wednesday.

The donated masks were delivered Wednesday. (Photo: American Moslem Society/Facebook)

The donation of the N95 pieces “is only a small thanks compared to the hard work of the medical professionals … who are in the trenches daily combating this virus,” the American Moslem Society said in a post on its Facebook page.

In a video filmed when the large boxes were delivered, Dr. Dave Peters, the hospital’s chief of staff, said he welcomed the “generous donation, which I will ensure get to the appropriate people to make sure that we take good care of you in the community. I am totally grateful for us and our medical staff for you reaching out to us. And I promise you that we will try to give you the best medical care that we can.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic reached the state last month, hospitals across southeast Michigan have sought supplies and personal protective equipment for first responders amid concerns about shortages.

Nationally, the Strategic National Stockpile is nearly out of the N95 respirators, surgical masks, face, shields, gowns and other medical supplies needed to protect the front-line workers, the Associated Press reported this week.

Some business, groups and others have stepped up to help, including a Flat Rock woman who bought and distributed thousands of gloves.

Others in the Muslim community have also joined efforts.

Afshan Siddiqi of Lathrup Village recently started an initiative to assemble and collect masks. More than 300 pieces have been delivered to Beaumont hospitals, and an additional large distribution was expected this week, she told The Detroit News.

“It’s a small part but at least we’re helping,” Siddiqi said.

Contributions have been noticeable at Beaumont, officials said.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the system said it has received at least 737,000 donations of personal protection equipment or supplies. The bounty included more than 67,400 masks and about 641,000 pairs of gloves, according to the page.

“All of us at Beaumont are humbled by the enormous outpouring of support from so many members of the community during this unprecedented time of crisis,” Margaret Cooney Casey, president of Beaumont Health Foundation, said in a statement. “They have stepped forward with great kindness and compassion, contributing masks, gloves and other vital supplies to protect our front-line caregivers as well as our patients.

"Others have given very generously with cash contributions that will help us with everything from treatment and testing to acquiring much-needed equipment such as ventilators. Truly, everyone who has given has helped make a difference for our COVID-19 patients, their families and our caregivers, and we are deeply grateful.”

