Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said Friday he is extending the paid furloughs of the county's nonessential employees through April 30 to coincide with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay at Home" executive order to combat the highly-contagious COVID-19.

Buy Photo Wayne County Executive Warren Evans speaks about his first term in office on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 as he plans for the next four years as executive. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

“Wayne County continues to provide essential services during this pandemic, and many of our county employees are working remotely from home with great dedication,” said Evans in a press release Friday. “As our response to COVID-19 continues, we are reviewing what services are essential and which employees are needed to deliver them for the residents of Wayne County.”

"This is the second extension. This extraordinary social distancing effort was taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect the health and safety of employees and residents," he said.

Employees whose jobs are deemed critical to public health, safety and essential government functions should continue reporting to work. Furloughed employees can be called back to work to help maintain essential functions as needed and some furloughed employees are able to work from home "to better serve Wayne County residents," said Evans.

Wayne County has about 3,500 full-time employees.

The Third Judicial Circuit remains open for essential operations in all divisions of the court. Essential operations of civil and business court as well as the criminal and juvenile division will be conducted remotely, said Evans.

County parks remain open but large gathering are prohibited in adherence to the governor's executive order of a ban on public assemblies.

The Wayne County Treasurer's Office will be closed to the public until April 30. Online payments are encouraged during the closure.

For more information on closures and operations of county offices, log on to wayne.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/04/10/wayne-county-extends-employee-furloughs-emergency-operations/5135520002/