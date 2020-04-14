Lincoln Park — A former hospital in Lincoln Park will reopen as soon as Friday to serve as a potential overflow site for dozens of COVID-19 patients from overwhelmed hospitals in Metro Detroit.

Under a funding deal approved by the Wayne County Commission Tuesday, $500,000 in community development block grant dollars will be used to convert the former Vibra Hospital to an 80-bed overflow hospital amid the pandemic. The funding was allocated to the county under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020.

The commission's approval clears the way for Warren-based Insight Surgical Hospital to overhaul the 128,000-square-foot vacant facility on West Outer Drive to accommodate up to 440 coronavirus patients.

Buy Photo Wayne County Executive Warren Evans (Photo: Breana Noble / The Detroit News)

“Many hospitals are at capacity, we must continue to act quickly amid this crisis to support our health care system,” Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said in a statement. "Insight Surgical Hospital can provide immediate relief in Wayne County through increased beds and help decrease the chance of COVID-19 exceeding overall capacity."

Longer-term, the facility has the potential to become a state-of-the-art neuroscience center, Evans added, and create 300 jobs in Lincoln Park.

Officials said Insight plans to invest $1.5 million in short-term renovations and $20 million over the long-term.

“The COVID-19 crisis of 2020 is an existential threat to our community. It has consumed the collective resources of our country, the repercussions of which will be felt for generations,” said Dr. Jawad Shah, a renowned board-certified neurosurgeon and the CEO of Insight, and Chair of the Board of Directors of Insight Surgical Hospital.

“Time is of the essence for all in the health care community to respond to this unprecedented challenge to save precious lives. We hope that Insight, through God’s grace, can participate in the mosaic of care needed to respond to the urgent needs of our community.”

Insight Surgical Hospital is part of the Insight Institute of Neurosurgery and Neuroscience, which has medical facilities in the cities of Warren and Flint.

The Lincoln Park hospital ceased operations in 2018. The institute, officials said, will convert the vacant hospital on the border of Detroit and use its existing Certificate of Need to quickly open with an 80-bed capacity as soon as Friday.

The facility has the potential, officials added, to grow into a 440-bed facility as needed, to help accommodate COVID-19 patients during the crisis.

“It is critical that we bring every resource we can to bear as we fight the devastating impact of COVID-19,” said Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell, D-Detroit. “Through today’s action, we are putting an important resource back into use at this very important time in everyone’s life.”

Lincoln Park Mayor Thomas E. Karnes said the facility had been underutilized for years and is an ideal spot to create space for patients downriver and in Detroit, where the city has reported more than 7,000 have confirmed cases of the virus.

Wayne County Commissioner Ilona Varga, D-Lincoln Park, said the grant approval shows county officials are unified in efforts to help patients and healthcare providers.

As of Monday, 25,635 Michigan residents had confirmed cases of the virus and more than 1,600 had died.

“If this pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that we must all join together to find ways to meet the needs of those affected by COVID-19 and those who care for them,” she said. “I am grateful to those who have come together to make this happen.”

