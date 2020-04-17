Dearborn Heights — Police are looking for a man who may be a person of interest in the death of a woman whose body was found at a home Thursday evening, officials said.

Authorities are searching for Mohamed Ali Saad, 32, in connection to the death at a house in the 27000 block of Simone Street near Ford and John Daly roads, they said.

Officials said investigators suspect the woman's death is a homicide and Saad may be an endangered missing person.

Saad (Photo: Dearborn Heights Police)

Officers were called at about 7 p.m. to the home and discovered the deceased woman.

Investigators later learned Saad was last seen driving the woman's silver 2018 Jeep Cherokee Laredo and traveling east on Simone near Amboy, officials said. The vehicle's license plate number is DYV 2064.

Saad may be in need of medication, police also said.

Anyone with information about Saad's whereabouts should call Dearborn Heights Police Det./Sgt. Tim Ciochon at (313) 277-7708.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/04/17/man-sought-connection-woman-death-dearborn-heights/5151373002/