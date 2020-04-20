Plymouth — A 37-year-old Milford man is dead after his car crashed into a semi-truck parked on the shoulder of I-275 early Monday, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 2 a.m. to the scene of the crash on northbound I-275 near Ann Arbor Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a tractor trailer was parked on the right shoulder of the freeway with its hazard lights activated when the car drove off the roadway and struck the rear of the trailer.

Officials said the 37-year-old driver was killed instantly but the semi's driver was not hurt.

Troopers continue to investigate.

