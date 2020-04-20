A 32-year-old Dearborn Heights man has been charged in connection with the murder of his mother, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Mohamed Ali Saad, 32, was charged Sunday with first degree murder in the slaying of his mother, Fatemah Ibrahim Saad, 64, also of Dearborn Heights. He is in custody in Bradley County, Tennessee, and is expected to face an extradition hearing by noon Monday.

Fatemah Ibrahim Saad's death was discovered around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 27000 block of Simone when police received a call about the woman. When police arrived at the home, they discovered the mother in the basement with several stab wounds to her neck.

Saad (Photo: Dearborn Heights Police)

Saad is accused of stabbing his mother multiple times and fleeing to Tennessee where he was apprehended Saturday through efforts by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said, “Clearly, acts of domestic violence abound in Wayne County during non-pandemic times. The alleged facts in this case illustrate the potential for domestic violence in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic. As I stated last week, it is expected that because families are at home and together more than usual, incidents of family violence may be more prevalent. Please know that there is help available for families in crisis before these tragedies occur. Please seek that help."

The Wayne County prosecutor urges those needing help to contact community organizations if they are victims of domestic violence or sexual assault:

Wayne County SAFE – (313) 430-8000; First Step – (734) 416-1111; ACCESS (serving the Arabic-speaking community) – (313) 216-2202; CHASS and La Vida (serving the Spanish-speaking community) – (313) 849-3920; DPD Victim Assistance Program – (313) 833-1660; Turning Point – (586) 463-6990; Haven – (248) 334-1274; YWCA Interim House – (313) 861-5300; National Domestic Violence hotline – 1-800-799-7233.

