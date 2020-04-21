Michigan residents will have access to a new, rapid testing site in Dearborn beginning Tuesday morning, CVS Health announced.

The testing site will be located in the parking lot of Henry Ford Centennial Library at 16301 Michigan Ave. Health care workers expect to process more than 750 tests a day in conjunction with federal and state officials.

The effort, part of a growing number of sites seeking to expand testing, is designed to reach underserved, multicultural communities, CVS Health said in a news release.

Testing will be overseen by licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic with help from CVS pharmacists in the parking lot at the Henry Ford Centennial Library. (Photo: CVS Health)

Patients must remain in their cars and will receive results on site if screening allows for the free test. The rapid results, overseen by licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic, the clinics inside CVS Pharmacy locations, will let anyone who tests positive to quarantine or seek treatment.

“We’re delivering on our commitment to helping increase the frequency and efficiency of testing,” said Dr. Troyen Brennan, chief medical officer and executive vice president of CVS Health. “Based on discussions we’re having with other states, we expect our testing capacity will continue to increase, subject to availability of supplies.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said COVID-19 testing is needed “now more than ever for an accurate count of infections to help us continue flattening the curve of this unprecedented pandemic in every corner of our state."

Testing criteria relies on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state residency and age guidelines. Patients must pre-register online at CVS.com to schedule a same-day time for testing.

