Wayne — Nearly half of the city's firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus and are unable to work, taking a toll on the community's first responders during the pandemic, the city said.

The Wayne Fire Department has six of its 14-member crew at home on quarantine after they tested positive for COVID-19, according to City Manager Lisa Nocerini.

"Six in quarantine. That's one entire shift," Nocerini said. "We don't know where (the contact with the virus) came from. They've been covered, they've had personal protection on. It's just scary."

The Wayne Fire Department operates with firefighters who are cross-trained as paramedics in the city. A majority of the calls for firefighters are for medical reasons, Nocerini said.

The closure of Beaumont Hospital's Wayne site, which previously received 90% of the city's medical runs, also is affecting the department, she said.

Michael Stradtner, who serves as Chief for the fire departments of both Wayne and Westland, said Wayne's department will compensate for sick firefighters by paying healthy firefighters overtime to work extra on shifts with fewer vehicles and through mutual aid agreements with neighboring communities.

"It's tough when 30% of (a) department gets sick in a week," Stradtner said. "It's a commitment to do this job."

Shifts in the Wayne Fire Department are 24 hours. The department shares its fire chief with neighboring Westland.

The city has mutual aid agreements with other cities, but Nocerini said other fire departments' staff may be affected by the virus and could limit options.

"This is alarming and shows just how serious this pandemic is," Nocerini said in an email. "It is taking a toll on our front-line workers."

"And to see that your fellow firefighters and nurses are getting sick and getting their families sick and they still come to work and do the job," Stradtner said.

