One-third of Livonia city workers were temporarily laid off in response to the financial impact of the coronavirus.

The move, effective immediately, affects 234 employees and will save the city $160,000 a week, said the city.

“The decision to furlough a large portion of our team was one I did not take lightly,” Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said in a prepared statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting city finances in myriad ways, Brosnan said.

It’s expecting a big drop in funds gasoline and state sales taxes while the high unemployment will limit what it receives in property and real estate sales taxes.

A Friday news release announcing the move said the furloughs would be “full or partial,” but didn’t explain what partial meant. City officials couldn’t be reached for comment Saturday.

Brosnan said the furlough plan was developed after discussion with city department heads and union leaders.

She stressed that the layoffs were temporary and the city would be bringing back workers gradually.

City Hall and other city buildings will remain closed through May 15, said Brosnan. The only public building that remains open is the lobby of the Livonia police station.

Also open, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s softening of her stay-home order, are the city’s three golf courses: Idyl Wyld, Fox Creek and Whispering Willows.

