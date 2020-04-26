Starting Monday, SMART riders will have to make some adjustments — the biggest one requiring them to wear masks.

The mandate follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order requiring people to wear homemade, non-medical grade face coverings when they enter enclosed public spaces. SMART drivers are already required to wear face masks.

SMART will also be making minor alterations to its major routes, which includes late-night service cuts on weekday, Saturday and Sunday schedules. Sunday service has been reduced to operate every 60-90 minutes.

The routes affected include: 125 (Fort Street), 200 (Michigan), 261 (FAST Michigan), 330 (Grand River), 415 (Greenfield), 450/460 (Woodward Avenue) 461/462 (FAST Woodward Avenue) 495 (John R) 510 (Van Dyke), 560 (Gratiot), 561/563 (FAST Gratiot), 610 (Kercheval), 710 (Nine Mile), 730 (10 Mile), and 760 (13/14 Mile).

The route reductions come as SMART has seen an 80 percent drop in ridership since mid-March.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/04/26/smart-riders-required-wear-masks-route-cutbacks/3029430001/