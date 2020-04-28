Michigan State Police arrested a suspect in a shooting reported Tuesday afternoon in Inkster that left one person injured.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds near a Range Rover on New York near Princess, representatives said in a statement on Twitter.

A canine unit was initially called in to help find the suspect. (Photo: .)

"A suspect was last observed running away from the scene," MSP tweeted.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect. A man matching that description was soon spotted entering and leaving a nearby home, state police reported.

The man ran when troopers tried to approach him but he quickly was taken into custody, police.

The shooting victim was hospitalized Tuesday night. His condition was not available.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/04/28/inkster-shooting-new-york-princess-michigan-state-police/3044139001/