The 32-year-old Dearborn Heights man charged last week in the slaying of his mother was arraigned Wednesday after being extradited to Metro Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Mohamed Ali Saad, 32, was charged April 19 with killing his mother, 64-year-old Fatemah Ibrahim Saad, also a Dearborn Heights resident. Mohamed Saad was extradited from Bradley, Tennessee, and arraigned Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Mohamed Ali Saad was remanded to jail. His probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 13 and a preliminary examination was set for him for May 20, both in 20th District Court in Dearborn Heights.

The mother's body was found around 7 p.m. April 16 in the family's home in the 27000 block of Simone Street in Dearborn Heights after authorities received a 911 call.

Police officers discovered the mother with multiple stab wounds to the neck when they arrived at the home.

Saad was taken into custody April 18 as a result of a coordinated efforts by the Dearborn Heights Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

“Clearly, acts of domestic violence abound in Wayne County during non-pandemic times," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "The alleged facts in this case illustrate the potential for domestic violence in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... it is expected that because families are at home and together more than usual, incidents of family violence may be more prevalent.

"Please know that there is help available for families in crisis before these tragedies occur," she said. "Please seek that help.”

Worthy urged those needing help to contact domestic shelters and organizations that provide assistance for domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

